A request for a new judge has been granted to former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras in his child pornography case.

Sideras said he didn't think he could get a fair trial with Judge Joseph Neiles presiding, but an affidavit doesn't explain why.

The Argus Leader reports Second Judicial Circuit Judge Larry Long granted the request, appointing Judge Robin Houwman to Sideras' case.

Sideras pleaded not guilty in May to 10 counts of possession, manufacturing or distribution of child pornography