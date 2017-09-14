Unsettled weather pattern begins to take shape

Our above average trend of temperatures isn't over just yet with more warmth expected for our day today. A frontal boundary is on the move and out ahead of it, warm and moist air will continue to pump northward. With this system approaching, the breeze will be rather strong today with 15-25 mph winds sustained out of the south with gusts possibly higher. Highs look to top out in the upper 80s under mix of clouds and sun with more cloud cover for the latter half of our day.

A chance of thunderstorms then develops tonight as our weather pattern turns a little more active over the next few days. This front stalls to our west through the next 36 hours or so which will keep the spotty storm chances with us. The best chance though arrives Saturday as the cold front finally moves in . This will cool us down substantially with temps dipping into the upper 70s for highs after Friday brings another day in the upper 80s. Sunday will be even cooler with highs falling into the lower 70s under NW flow. We then start to moderate heading into next week as high pressure begins to move east. The lower 80s look to then return Monday through the middle of next week as our next system moves into the region. Isolated storms are possible Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday, with the sunshine taking back over next Wednesday as drier air works back in.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer