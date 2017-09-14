Bishop Heelan High School students give back to community

Hundreds of Siouxland children spent Thursday morning giving back to their community.

Over 500 students from Bishop Heelan High School spread out over Sioux City to donate their time.

Students went to 18 different locations as a service project.

The places students and teachers went to help included places like the Boys and Girls Club, the Humane Society of Siouxland, and the Special Olympics.

"People are doing clean up projects, people are doing service projects that are more oriented at people and helping community members, and so, it's just really awesome to have. We have about 600 then if you include faculty, about 600 people all over the city, all morning today, that are helping out as part of our Homecoming week festivities" says John Flanery with Bishop Heelan High School.

Students are learning the importance of giving back to their community as well as learning teamwork.

"It's actually really, really fun and it's nice to, like, be able to talk with your peers more than you would be at school and help out with other people,especially, when it can make a big impact on people's lives" says Bishop Heelan student Emily Daffer.

Students worked until 11 this morning giving back to Siouxland.