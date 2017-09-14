Bishop Heelan High School students give back to community - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bishop Heelan High School students give back to community

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Hundreds of Siouxland children spent Thursday morning giving back to their community. 

Over 500 students from Bishop Heelan High School spread out over Sioux City to donate their time. 

Students went to 18 different locations as a service project. 

The places students and teachers went to help included places like the Boys and Girls Club, the Humane Society of Siouxland, and the Special Olympics. 

"People are doing clean up projects, people are doing service projects that are more oriented at people and helping community members, and so,  it's just really awesome to have. We have about 600 then if you include faculty, about 600 people all over the city, all morning today, that are helping out as part of our Homecoming week festivities" says John Flanery with Bishop Heelan High School. 

Students are learning the importance of giving back to their community as well as learning teamwork. 

"It's actually really, really fun and it's nice to, like, be able to talk with your peers more than you would be at school and help out with other people,especially, when it can make a big impact on people's lives" says Bishop Heelan student Emily Daffer.

Students worked until 11 this morning giving back to Siouxland. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.