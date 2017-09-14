Two FEMA barges capable of housing hundreds of Hurricane Harvey evacuees are heading to Port Arthur, Texas

Two FEMA barges capable of housing hundreds of Hurricane Harvey evacuees are on their way to Port Arthur, Texas.

Not everyone is happy with the news.

Gwendolyn Donahue, a displaced resident who is currently staying at a Red Cross shelter, doesn't like the idea of living on one of the boats.

She was rescued from her home during Harvey then transported from shelter to shelter. She said the last thing she wants to do is live on a barge on the water.

"I will say again, I'm not a fish, I'm not a crab, and I'm not a shrimp because I don't know nothing about being on a boat," said Donahue.

County Judge Jeff Branick said FEMA and the "Texas Division of Emergency Management" are looking at other options for temporary housing such as mobile homes, trailers and shelters.

Patricia Mooney, another evacuated resident said she would not mind living on a barge.

"It's a nice place to regroup, get yourself together you know, give it a try you don't know until you try," said Mooney.

