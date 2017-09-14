The Latest: 8 soldiers injured while training at Fort Bragg - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The Latest: 8 soldiers injured while training at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) -

An Army spokesman says eight soldiers were hurt during a U.S. special operations forces training exercise at Fort Bragg.

Army Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt said he doesn't know the extent of the injuries suffered by the soldiers Thursday. They were all taken to the Womack Army Medical Center on base for treatment.

Initial reports called it an explosion, but Bockholt says he could not confirm that. He says the military is trying to determine exactly what happened.

About 57,000 soldiers are attacked to Fort Bragg, which is next to Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The Army's Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites. 

