Benefit account set up for children of SSC, NE shooting victim

A benefit account is now set up for the children of a South Sioux City, Nebraska woman who died last week after police say she was shot by her husband.

Thirty-three-year-old Mei Huang died at Mercy Medical Center after police said she was shot twice by her husband, 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen, outside of the Dakota County Law enforcement Center in South Sioux City.

A memorial for Huang will be held October 1 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be directed to a benefit account set up for the couple's two children at Siouxland Federal Credit Union.