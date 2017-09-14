Benefit account set up for children of SSC, NE shooting victim - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Benefit account set up for children of SSC, NE shooting victim

Posted:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A benefit account is now set up for the children of a South Sioux City, Nebraska woman who died last week after police say she was shot by her husband. 

Thirty-three-year-old Mei Huang died at Mercy Medical Center after police said she was shot twice by her husband, 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen, outside of the Dakota County Law enforcement Center in South Sioux City.

A memorial for Huang will be held October 1 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City. 

In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be directed to a benefit account set up for the couple's two children at Siouxland Federal Credit Union. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.