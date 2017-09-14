One more windy, hot day on Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One more windy, hot day on Friday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track

The wind picked up today and in came the warmest temperatures of the week so far with most of our highs in the upper 80 with a few low 90s even sprinkled in as well.  

We'll see an increase in our clouds tonight with a slight chance of a thundershower from tonight into Friday morning.  

That small rain chance moves out by Friday afternoon leaving us with a warm afternoon with highs again into the upper 80s to near 90.  

Better chances of storms could form Friday night and linger into early Saturday with another chance of storms developing from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.  

This will be a cold front moving through on Saturday and temperatures will reflect that with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s and we'll be down in the low 70s by Sunday when it will be partly cloudy.  

Yet another chance of thunderstorms arrives Sunday night into Monday.  

Temperatures will start to rebound from the cooler weekend with highs getting back into the low 80s by Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.