One more windy, hot day on Friday

The wind picked up today and in came the warmest temperatures of the week so far with most of our highs in the upper 80 with a few low 90s even sprinkled in as well.

We'll see an increase in our clouds tonight with a slight chance of a thundershower from tonight into Friday morning.

That small rain chance moves out by Friday afternoon leaving us with a warm afternoon with highs again into the upper 80s to near 90.

Better chances of storms could form Friday night and linger into early Saturday with another chance of storms developing from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

This will be a cold front moving through on Saturday and temperatures will reflect that with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s and we'll be down in the low 70s by Sunday when it will be partly cloudy.

Yet another chance of thunderstorms arrives Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures will start to rebound from the cooler weekend with highs getting back into the low 80s by Tuesday.