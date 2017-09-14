New Iowa high school volleyball rankings

See the new volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
2017 FOURTH Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Janesville 9-1 1
2 Holy Trinity Catholic 4-0 2
3 Springville 13-1 3
4 Starmont 16-2 4
5 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 10-2 5
6 New London 8-0 6
7 Tripoli 13-1 7
8 North Tama 12-1 8
9 Dunkerton 9-2 12
10 Montezuma 14-3 13
11 Iowa Mennonite 7-3 10
12 Iowa Valley 11-7 NR
13 Algona Bishop Garrigan 7-3 9
14 East Union 11-2 14
15 Harris-Lake Park 6-4 11
Dropped Out: Edgewood-Colesburg (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 16-2 1
2 Western Christian 9-3 2
3 Grundy Center 17-0 3
4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 14-1 5
5 Sidney 11-2 6
6 Unity Christian 5-4 4
7 Lake Mills 16-1 8
8 Wilton 15-1 9
9 Hinton 6-2 7
10 Treynor 11-2 11
11 Clarinda 10-3 13
12 Pella Christian 6-7 10
13 Iowa City Regina 14-3 14
14 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-5 12
15 Tri-Center 10-0 NR
Dropped Out: Jesup (14)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Kuemper Catholic 15-0 1
2 Sioux Center 14-2 3
3 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 13-4 8
4 Davenport Assumption 7-1 4
5 Mount Vernon 9-5 9
6 Tipton 10-2 8
7 Gilbert 8-6 11
8 Osage 6-4 2
9 Red Oak 3-4 5
10 West Liberty 11-2 6
11 Beckman Catholic 11-7 7
12 South Central Calhoun 21-3 13
13 Iowa Falls-Alden 10-1 NR
14 New Hampton 14-3 NR
15 Camanche 17-4 14
Dropped Out: Estherville-LC (12), Humboldt (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-3 1
2 Pella 12-2 3
3 Dubuque Wahlert 6-2 2
4 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-3 4
5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 7-5 5
6 Lewis Central 8-3 6
7 Center Point-Urbana 16-5 7
8 Independence 13-1 8
9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9-0 10
10 Charles City 7-6 12
11 Dallas Center-Grimes 11-3 14
12 Marion 7-5 11
13 North Scott 13-7 13
14 Fairfield 7-4 NR
15 Bondurant-Farrar 7-2 9
Dropped Out: Clinton (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Falls 14-1 1
2 Ankeny Centennial 16-2 2
3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14-1 3
4 Linn-Mar 17-3 4
5 Dubuque Hempstead 12-3 5
6 West Des Moines Valley 19-4 7
7 Pleasant Valley 11-1 6
8 Iowa City West 12-6 9
9 Bettendorf 11-1 10
10 Dowling Catholic 16-5 8
11 Indianola 12-4 12
12 Ankeny 8-8 11
13 Waukee 13-10 13
14 Urbandale 13-6 14
15 Johnston 5-6 NR
Dropped Out: Marshalltown (15)