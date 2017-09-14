New Iowa high school volleyball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New Iowa high school volleyball rankings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
See the new volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. See the new volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

2017 FOURTH Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Janesville     9-1     1
2     Holy Trinity Catholic     4-0     2
3     Springville     13-1     3
4     Starmont     16-2     4
5     LeMars Gehlen Catholic     10-2     5
6     New London     8-0     6
7     Tripoli     13-1     7
8     North Tama     12-1     8
9     Dunkerton     9-2     12
10     Montezuma     14-3     13
11     Iowa Mennonite     7-3     10
12     Iowa Valley     11-7     NR
13     Algona Bishop Garrigan     7-3     9
14     East Union     11-2     14
15     Harris-Lake Park     6-4     11
Dropped Out: Edgewood-Colesburg (15)

Class 2A
    School     Record     LW
1     Dike-New Hartford     16-2     1
2     Western Christian     9-3     2
3     Grundy Center     17-0     3
4     Council Bluffs St. Albert     14-1     5
5     Sidney     11-2     6
6     Unity Christian     5-4     4
7     Lake Mills     16-1     8
8     Wilton     15-1     9
9     Hinton     6-2     7
10     Treynor     11-2     11
11     Clarinda     10-3     13
12     Pella Christian     6-7     10
13     Iowa City Regina     14-3     14
14     Sumner-Fredericksburg     8-5     12
15     Tri-Center     10-0     NR
Dropped Out: Jesup (14)

Class 3A
    School     Record     LW
1     Kuemper Catholic     15-0     1
2     Sioux Center     14-2     3
3     Waterloo Columbus Catholic     13-4     8
4     Davenport Assumption     7-1     4
5     Mount Vernon     9-5     9
6     Tipton     10-2     8
7     Gilbert     8-6     11
8     Osage     6-4     2
9     Red Oak     3-4     5
10     West Liberty     11-2     6
11     Beckman Catholic     11-7     7
12     South Central Calhoun     21-3     13
13     Iowa Falls-Alden     10-1     NR
14     New Hampton     14-3     NR
15     Camanche     17-4     14
Dropped Out: Estherville-LC (12), Humboldt (15)

Class 4A
    School     Record     LW
1     Cedar Rapids Xavier     11-3     1
2     Pella     12-2     3
3     Dubuque Wahlert     6-2     2
4     Waverly-Shell Rock     13-3     4
5     Sioux City Bishop Heelan     7-5     5
6     Lewis Central     8-3     6
7     Center Point-Urbana     16-5     7
8     Independence     13-1     8
9     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     9-0     10
10     Charles City     7-6     12
11     Dallas Center-Grimes     11-3     14
12     Marion     7-5     11
13     North Scott     13-7     13
14     Fairfield     7-4     NR
15     Bondurant-Farrar     7-2     9
Dropped Out: Clinton (15)

Class 5A
    School     Record     LW
1     Cedar Falls     14-1     1
2     Ankeny Centennial     16-2     2
3     Cedar Rapids Jefferson     14-1     3
4     Linn-Mar     17-3     4
5     Dubuque Hempstead     12-3     5
6     West Des Moines Valley     19-4     7
7     Pleasant Valley     11-1     6
8     Iowa City West     12-6     9
9     Bettendorf     11-1     10
10     Dowling Catholic     16-5     8
11     Indianola     12-4     12
12     Ankeny     8-8     11
13     Waukee     13-10     13
14     Urbandale     13-6     14
15     Johnston     5-6     NR
Dropped Out: Marshalltown (15)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.