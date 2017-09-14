Groundbreaking ceremony for $37-million Deluxe Feeds expansion - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Groundbreaking ceremony for $37-million Deluxe Feeds expansion

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) -

A northwest, Iowa community is seeing a multi-million dollar expansion of one of its businesses.

Thursday, Deluxe Feeds held a ground breaking in Sheldon, Iowa.

The expansion will create 15 new jobs. 

And, it includes a $37-million investment. 

Deluxe Feeds produces feed products for swine, dairy and beef operations. 

The project will include a new 50,000-square-foot warehouse. 

The plant will increase capacity with five new pellet mills.

There will also be two separate processing lines, high-efficiency packaging equipment, and grain cleaning.

The Kent Nutrition Group that owns Deluxe Feeds says the project will allow the plant to better serve customers while being able to offer more products and services.

"There's more livestock in this area, than any other area in the world," said Dan Paca, general manager at Deluxe Feeds. "And, so we felt as our Sioux City plant is maxed out with their capacity and we needed to expand with the purchase of Deluxe Feeds a year ago, this would be a great place to do it."

This is the fourth expansion to the Sheldon plant since 2003. 

The project is expected to take 18 to 20 months to complete. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.