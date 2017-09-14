Nebraska wants to continue 'Black Friday' football games

Afer 2019, Nebraska's game against Iowa will be earlier in the season.

When the Big Ten released its future football schedules, the Iowa-Nebraska game was moved from its traditional spot, on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

In 2020 and 2021, Iowa will close the season against Wisconsin and Nebraska will finish with Minnesota.

Nebraska Athletics Director Shawn Eichorst says the Huskers hope to keep playing on 'Black Friday' -- no matter who the opponent is.

“I want to clarify Nebraska’s position regarding the dates of our season-ending football games in 2020 and 2021 as announced earlier this week by the Big Ten Conference," said Eichorst. "At this time no final decision has been made on what dates these two games will actually be played. As in past years, the Big Ten releases opponent matchups and typically assigns these match-ups to Saturday. That has been the case in the past when we agreed to move our season ending games against Iowa from Saturday to Friday."

After 2019, Iowa and Nebraska will play in week six or seven.

“Moving forward we will do everything possible to maintain our tradition of playing games on the Friday after Thanksgiving. We look forward to playing Iowa on the Friday after Thanksgiving through 2019.”