Morningside tops Mt. Marty; SBL beats North to stay unbeaten - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Morningside tops Mt. Marty; SBL beats North to stay unbeaten

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jayde Bergmann led Morningside with 14 kills on Thursday. Jayde Bergmann led Morningside with 14 kills on Thursday.

--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
EP-Jefferson 3 Tea Area 1 F  
West Monona 3 Siouxland Christian 1 F  
Winside 3 Bloomfield 0 F  
Dakota Valley 3 Canton 0 F  
Elgin/Pope John 3 Creighton 2 F  
Pierce 3 Crofton 2 F  
Allen 3 Emerson-Hubbard 0 F  
So. Cent. Calhoun 3 Emmetsburg 0 F  
Western Christian 3 Estherville-LC 0 F  
O'Neill 3 Guardian Angels CC 1 F  
Ponca 3 Homer 0 F  
PAC/LM 3 Newell-Fonda 1 F  
Boyden-Hull 3 Okoboji 0 F  
Alta-Aurelia 3 PAC/LM 0 F  
Wakefield 3 Pender 0 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 3 Plainview 1 F  
Lawton-Bronson 3 River Valley 0 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 SC North 0 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 SC West 0 F  
SC North 2 SC West 0 F  
Sioux Center 3 Sheldon 0 F  
Central Lyon 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F  
GT/RA 3 Sioux Central 0 F  
East Sac Co. 3 SL St. Mary's 0 F  
Fremont 3 South Sioux 0 F  
So. Cent. Calhoun 3 WB-Mallard 0 F  

--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wayne State 3 Sioux Falls 2 F  
Morningside 3 Mount Marty 0 F  
Buena Vista 3 Neb. Wesleyan 0 F  

--COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wayne State 33 Minn-Crookston 14 F  

--COLLEGE SOCCER
Bethel (M) 3 Northwestern 2 F  

--USHL PRESEASON
Sioux City 0 Omaha 3 F  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.