Former Navy SEAL applies military ethic to business leaders

The 32nd Annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Dinner had a special keynote speaker- the former Navy SEAL, who fired the shots that killed terrorist Osama bin Laden.

Thursday night, Robert O'Neil spoke about his unforgettable tale, and how Navy SEALS and business leaders are more similar than you think.

"A white kid from Butte, Montana who doesn't know how to swim, becomes a Navy SEAL. Ends up on all of these high-profile missions, and ends up killing Osama bin Laden. That's an American story about 'never quit'. It doesn't matter where you're from, what you look like, you can do anything you want. said Robert O'Neill, Author and former Navy SEAL.

Robert O'Neill has done something that no one else can say they have.

O'Neill, former SEAL Team Six Leader, fired the shots that killed terrorist Osama bin Laden.

Speaking Thursday night to business leaders of Siouxland at the 32nd Annual Siouxland Chamber Dinner, he shared with them that his work ethic as a Navy Seal, is similar to that of those in the business world.

"It is applicable, it's not just coming into a room and finding the bad guys and eliminating threats," said O'Neill. "It's 'how did the team get there?' 'Why did the team get there?' 'Why did they work' 'Why do they protect each other.' It's very applicable to business."

The author of the memoir "The Operator: Firing the Shots that killed Osama bin Laden and my years as a SEAL team warrior," gave leadership and decision-making advice learned from his time serving in the military.

"As long as you work hard, avoid negativity, and never quit. never quit is the big one, fear is healthy, but panic is contagious that's about it.," said O'Neill.

O'Neill reflects on the moment that he was at the 9-11 memorial in New York, and spoke to family members who had lost their loved ones on the fatal day of September 11, 2001.

Their reactions, are why he speaks to thousands about his experience and how it can help others.

"I had them tell me that 'there will be no closure from 9-11, but this helps with the healing- A real face and a real name of someone that was there and saw him," said O'Neill. "There's no conspiracy about it. And that's when I started to realize, if I can help this many people in this room, I can help thousands."

No matter what you're going through- with your personal life, work life, or just life in general, O'Neill says 'never quit'.

"Time heals everything, You're not having a bad life, you're having a bad day," adds O'Neill.