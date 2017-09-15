Those attending the 32nd Annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Dinner, filled the Siouxland Convention Center Thursday night.

The night began with the 'Presentation of Colors' from the 185th Refueling Wing.

After the National Anthem performed by members of 35th and Taylor, the Executive Director from Sunnybrook Community Church asked everyone to join him in prayer.

Chris McGowan, President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, said that tonight's keynote speaker's message applies to people of all walks of life.

"Whether it's business, whether it's someone battling an illness, whether it's someone battling a family issue, those messages really can cover a lot of different areas," said Chris McGowan, President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. "And we know a lot of people whether they are in military, or business, or some other walk of life, they will walk away with a powerful message, and reminder of how important it is to be persistent."

