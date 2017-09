People at tonight's Chamber Banquet were also honored by a special guest: Admiral Frank Thorp, who is leading the USS Sioux City Committee.

Admiral Thorp was able to provide updates on the commission of the USS Sioux City, was well as the future crew.

He said the crew has been training for the commission that is set for next spring or summer.

But following Hurricane Irma, he said much of their focus has been helping in storm recovery in Florida.