"WHAT'S COOKIN?": Dump Cake Cobbler

Dump Cake Cobbler:

2 Tb veg oil

2 cake mixes, white and/or yellow

2 cans pie filling (21 oz)

3 snack sized applesauce (4 oz)

1 stick of butter (1/2 cup)

¼ Cup brown sugar

Cinnamon to taste (1/2 tsp or so)

Directions:

1. Spread oil on oven bottom and sides. Dust with a little of cake mix.

2. Layer evenly into 12 inch Dutch oven

a. both cans of pie filling

b. one box of cake mix

c. applesauce (all)

d. ½ of 2nd cake mix

e. brown sugar

f. Cut butter into 8 pats and dot over brown sugar layer

g. Sprinkle on cinnamon

3. Bake at 350° (7 well-lit briquettes round bottom edge & 17 around the top edge) for 30-40 minutes; check at 25 minutes