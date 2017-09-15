"WHAT'S COOKIN?": Dump Cake Cobbler

Dump Cake Cobbler:
2 Tb veg oil
2 cake mixes, white and/or yellow
2 cans pie filling (21 oz)
3 snack sized applesauce (4 oz)
1 stick of butter (1/2 cup)
¼ Cup brown sugar
Cinnamon to taste (1/2 tsp or so)
Directions:
1. Spread oil on oven bottom and sides. Dust with a little of cake mix.
2. Layer evenly into 12 inch Dutch oven
a. both cans of pie filling
b. one box of cake mix
c. applesauce (all)
d. ½ of 2nd cake mix
e. brown sugar
f. Cut butter into 8 pats and dot over brown sugar layer
g. Sprinkle on cinnamon
3. Bake at 350° (7 well-lit briquettes round bottom edge & 17 around the top edge) for 30-40 minutes; check at 25 minutes