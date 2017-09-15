Bev & Jim Wharton Honored with Deming Award Chamber Banquet

One of the bigger honors tonight during the Siouxland Chamber Dinner was the presentation of the W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership & Entrepreneurial Excellence Award.

This year Sioux City's Jim and Bev Wharton received the honor.

The couple are known throughout the Siouxland community.

Bev served 15 years as the president of Briar Cliff University, and before that as a senior executive with MidAmerican Energy.

Jim has served as Mayor of Sioux City, along with time at Gateway Computers, the Diocese of Sioux City, Mercy Medical Center and the Siouxland Community Health Center.

"So, I called the mayor Cardinal Dinardo and Ted Waitt and I'll never forget their reaction when I told them, I said guess what? I've been chosen for the Deming Award this year and they all had the same reaction, 'Seriously?' So then I went on to tell them that that was also part of this deal. So it became pretty clear to them why I was included," said Jim Wharton.

The W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award has been presented for 27 years by the Chamber, beginning in 1991 with the first recipient, Ted Waitt.

