Morningside Elementary students host farmer's market - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside Elementary students host farmer's market

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Local students got the chance to host their very own farmer's market.

Third graders at Morningside Elementary used play money to make purchases at the Farmer's Market put on by local vendors who take part in Sioux City Farmer's Market. 

This gave students the chance to learn about locally grown produce and speak with local farmers.

"It teaches them how much work goes into growing the produce that they then are purchasing from the vendors today. It also teaches them healthy choices in eating." Says Dawn Stansbury, First Grade Teacher at Morningside Elementary.

Along with learning about produce and speaking with the farmers, the market also taught students about business and making choices. 

"Peppers and popcorn, penny straws. And  at the end you get free stuff like juice boxes." Say Morningside Elementary First Grader Khloe

Students also got the chance to choose and enjoy a healthy snack in the process.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.