The Latest: Injury toll from London subway blast rises to 22

A commuter whose train had just left the Parsons Green station in southwest London says there was panic after a woman on the platform saw what appeared to be an explosion.

Health officials say the number of people injured in the London subway bombing has risen to 22.



Eighteen were taken to hospitals by ambulance, and four more presented themselves at hospitals.



None of the injuries is thought to be serious or life-threatening.



The National Health Service says the patients are being treated at four London hospitals and clinics.



Police say the blast at Parsons Green station was caused by an improvised explosive device.



U.S. President Donald Trump is calling a fire at a London subway station another attack "by a loser terrorist" and suggesting police there may have missed an opportunity to prevent it. He also is suggesting that the government cut off internet access to extremist groups.



Trump tweeted Friday: "Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"



He later added: "Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!"



There will be an increased police presence on London as the incident is investigated.

Police did not provide details on any suspects.