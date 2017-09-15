Iowa farmland values increase, but experts say it's not permanen - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa farmland values increase, but experts say it's not permanent

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa farmland values have increased this year, reversing several years of declines, but industry experts say the change likely isn't a signal that the agricultural economy is improving.

Steve Bruere is president of Peoples Co., a farm management and brokerage firm. He tells The Des Moines Register that a lack of farms on the market has driven up the value. The Realtors Land Institute's Iowa chapter says farmland values climbed nearly 3 percent to almost $6,700 an acre for the year ending in September.

Farm prices dropped in 2011 after a drought increased corn and soybean prices.

Iowa agricultural income has dropped nearly 70 percent since 2013, bringing in $2.6 billion last year.

Bruere says if a downturn in the farm economy continues, farm sales may increase and values would be reduced.

