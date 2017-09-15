Another breezy and warm day with scattered thunderstorms late

Scattered thundershowers have worked their way across the area Friday morning.



Those are clearing out and we'll see a partly cloudy and warm afternoon with highs near 90 degrees.



It will also be breezy with south winds at 15 to 25 mph similar to what we saw for our Thursday.



Scattered thunderstorms will redevelop this evening and a few of those could produce large hail and gusty winds.



More scattered thunderstorms will be possible Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.



Sunday will be quiet but storm chances return during the nighttime hours.



The active weather pattern continues into the work week with storm chances again Monday and Tuesday night into Wednesday.



Highs through the work week will be in the 70s with the exception of Tuesday, where we look to top out in the upper 80s with breezy conditions.