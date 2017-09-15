Iowa's unemployment rate rises slightly to 3.3 percent - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa's unemployment rate rises slightly to 3.3 percent

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa's unemployment rate rose slightly in August to 3.3 percent.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the rate was up from 3.2 percent in July and reflected a small drop in the number of Iowa residents with jobs. The agency says there were roughly 1.6 million working Iowans in August. The number of unemployed residents rose to 55,200.

Iowa's unemployment rate remained lower than the 4.4 percent national rate.

