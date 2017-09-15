Sioux City Community Elementary Schools without air conditioning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Community Elementary Schools without air conditioning will have a 2 hour early dismissal

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Community School District officials said there will be a two-hour early dismissal on Friday, September 15, for the non AC elementary schools: Bryant, Hunt, Riverside, and Sunnyside.

