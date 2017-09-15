Siouxland business awarded 'HP Partner of the Year' - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland business awarded 'HP Partner of the Year'

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

A Siouxland company has been awarded with a major award from Hewlett- Packard. 

Riverside Technologies Incorporated was honored with the HP Partner of the Year for U.S. Personal Systems Retailer. 

RTI says they are one of 10,000 resellers in the country that were considered for the award. 

The company located in North Sioux City, South Dakota says they plan to add more jobs over the next year. 

Last year they had an additional 20 people added to their workforce and they hope to do the same in the next 12 months.

"We're looking for a lot of different levels so, the engineering side of the business is the talent that we're continuing to grow, the sales side of the business, then also our warehouse portion of the business. So, we're adding jobs across the board" says RTI President, Kevin Heiss. 

The company started out with just 6 employees and has now grown to over 140. 

