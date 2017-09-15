Sioux City Public Museum features exhibition and programs about Siouxland military history

The Sioux City Public Museum has a new exhibit Honoring Our Armed Services: 1861 - 2017.

This exhibit will feature military memorabilia from Siouxlanders that have contributed to all branches of the military from the Civil War all the way through recently in ongoing conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

"I think that people will learn something things about how people from the Siouxland area have contributed to these events and some of the things associated with them," Matt Anderson, the Curator of History, Sioux City Public Museum said.



There will be a few events to go along with the exhibit, on Sunday, October 15 at 2 p.m., Anderson will host a narrated tour of the exhibit and on Sunday, November 19 at 2 p.m., Steve Warnstadt will present "Over Here - The World War I Homefront in Sioux City."



The Exhibit will be going on until December 31.