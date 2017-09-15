One hour free ramp parking begins Monday in downtown Sioux City

Starting Monday, making a quick trip to your favorite downtown destination will get easier and cheaper.

The usual cost of parking in the four parking ramps downtown is 75 cents.

But Monday begins the new provision where you can get one hour of parking for free.

The measure passed by the Sioux City City Council for a six-month trial in which time the City will study if the free parking is drawing more people to businesses in downtown.

Parking and Meter Operations Supervisor Monette Harbeck said there are more benefits than just the free parking to parking in the parking ramps downtown.

"There are some people that may park on the street for three or four hours at a time if you do that you are risking getting a parking ticket. At the ramps you are safe from that," Monette Harbeck, the Parking & Meter Operations Supervisor said.

All four of the downtown parking garages are connected to skywalk systems which are air-conditioned to get you to several locations.



The downtown parking ramps are: ?

Discovery Parking Ramp - 419 Jones Street

Heritage Parking Ramp - 312 Jackson Street

Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center - 5th & Nebraska Streets

River’s Landing Parking Ramp - 419 Douglas Street