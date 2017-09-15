Sioux City's 2nd annual Park(ing) Day event brings people togeth - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City's 2nd annual Park(ing) Day event brings people together

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Lawn chairs, games, and a number of people took over street parking spots in downtown Sioux City Friday for the 2nd annual Park(ing) Day.

Park(ing) Day is an event celebrated all around the country on the third Friday in September where street parking spots are decorated for people to come by and have some fun. 

Businesses around Sioux City got creative with their directions, games, and lounging areas. 

As one Park(ing) Day participant said it was a great way to get kids to come have fun in downtown Sioux City.

"They've come down here with their preschools, they've come down here with their in-home daycares, and moms who want to have something fun for their kids to do," Sara Johnson, (Park)ing Day participant said. 

There were 33 separate Park(ing) spaces utilized this year, which is an increase from last year.

