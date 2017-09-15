Big weekend changes coming

Our Friday started with some scattered thunderstorms across northwest Iowa which then moved east out of the area.

We're going to see more chances of thunderstorms heading into the evening and overnight hours.

There's a "marginal risk" of severe storms tonight meaning a couple may produce some small hail and gusty winds.

There will be more chances of storms on Saturday and late in the day there will once again be a small risk of them becoming severe with a "slight risk" of severe storms in eastern Siouxland.

Those rain chances will move to the east Saturday night leaving us dry for Sunday.

We will see a big cool down over the weekend with highs only getting into the 70s on Saturday and some places may have a hard time reaching 70 on Sunday.

We'll then start to warm things up early next week with another chance of some thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday and another chance by Wednesday.