Missouri River Outdoor Expo kicks off Saturday

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
PONCA, NE (KTIV) -

This year's Missouri River Outdoor Expo will feature over 90 hands-on activities.

Some of the new attractions this year are a ropes obstacle course, bee-keeping, science experiments and more.

There's also some competition planned for the weekend.

Kids will face off in a cook-off, there's a burger eating contest, and a bar-b-que challenge.

The outdoor expo is not only the largest in the Midwest, but it's a great opportunity for people to come together and get in-tune with the outdoors. 

"I think it's the people, like I said, an enormous amount of people that come from all over to this little town of Ponca to participate in this great event," said Ken Johnson with the First United Methodist Church of Ponca. 

Around 45,000 people visited the event last year, and this year could surpass that. 

