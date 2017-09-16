GOP state senator says he plans to resign for new job

A Republican senator from northwest Iowa says he plans to resign this year to take a new job.



Sen. Bill Anderson confirmed Friday he plans to step down from his elected position to become executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation.



Anderson and his wife currently run a business in Sioux City that provides accounting, bookkeeping and investment services.



Anderson says he's working with the governor's office on the timing of his resignation, which will prompt a special session.



Anderson says the plan is to have the seat filled before the GOP-controlled Legislature returns in January.



Anderson, of Pierson, was first elected in 2010. His district, which includes parts of Plymouth and Woodbury counties, has significantly more registered Republicans than registered Democrats.