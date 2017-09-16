Two dogs stolen from Velvet Poodle recovered - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two dogs stolen from Velvet Poodle recovered

Posted:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Two of the four dogs stolen from a South Sioux City business have been recovered. 

The dogs were taken from the Velvet Poodle last week.

The owner says Omaha Nation Law Enforcement officials recovered two puppies.

According to the company's Facebook Page, the first puppy was found in Macy, Nebraska, and the second between Walthill and Winnebago. 

They are still looking for their French Bulldog and English Bulldogs.

If you have any information please contact the South Sioux City Police Department.

