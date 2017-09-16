FBI says scammers target Nebraska, Iowa college students

The FBI's Omaha field office is warning college students in Nebraska and Iowa of a phone scam that spoofs the FBI's telephone number on the victim's caller ID.



The FBI says its offices in at least eight states have received multiple calls reporting the scam involving someone claiming to be an FBI agent and demanding repayment of a school loan and tuition.



The caller sometimes threatens the victim with arrest and not graduating from school if payment isn't immediately made via MoneyGram or some other method.



The FBI says the caller often knows the name of the victim and calls a personal cellphone number, as well as a work number, to reach intended victims.



The FBI says it does not call people demanding money.