Scheels "Race for Hope" raises $15,000 for June E. Nylen Cancer Center

Scheels 21st annual "Race for Hope" took place this morning at the Adams Homestead and Nature Center, in North Sioux City, SD.

Hundreds of determined cancer supporters showed up to make sure their contribution counted.

There was a 5k and 10k to accommodate cancer supporters of all ages.

Money raised will go toward much needed wigs, hats, scarves and also transportation for cancer patients

"Just to continue the tradition in Siouxland and be able to give back was really important to us, we decided we would take on the race and continue to do it for all of Siouxland and be able to support those their run in memory or in honor of everyone that is currently or previously fought cancer," said Penni Hunn, Event Coordinator, Scheels.

The event raised $15,000 for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

More than 400 people participated in the event.