American Legion post raising money for scholarship fundraiser - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

American Legion post raising money for scholarship fundraiser

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) -

American Legion Post 186 in Akron is having a Rocking Fighter Jet Scholarship Fundraiser.

During halftime of the Akron-Westfield boys varsity basketball game on December 1st there will be a drawing for the winner to take home a model fighter jet.

Anyone who would like to help raise money can purchase raffle tickets from Dirks Hardware, Peoples Bank and Security National Bank in Akron, Iowa.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.