Siouxland's Mikki Paul celebrates 100th birthday

Celebrating a century of living today was a very special Siouxland Woman.

Mikki Paul is 100 years old and her family wanted to let everyone know how special she is. Family members of all ages showed up today to celebrate Mikki who continues to stay active and enjoy life. She says she loves living, doing what is right, and on occasion going along with advice from the doctor.

But she says her secret, well, she's not even really sure"I just kept going and going and going, I didn't want to stop and that's why I made it to 100," said Mikki Paul, Birthday Girl.

Mikki was even featured in Siouxland Woman on the "Making of 100 Years" and she says she is hoping to keep as active as she can.