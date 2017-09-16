Dry and slightly below average temperatures for Sunday

A cold front has moved through Siouxland and left most of us with a very cool Saturday.



A few showers and storms in the morning brought around a tenth of an inch of rainfall to locations across the viewing area and a chance for a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm remains for the early evening hours.



As we go through the night skies will be clearing and that will allow us to drop into the upper 40s for lows, much cooler than we've had recently.



Sunday will be dry with highs near 70 before our next chance of storms moves in Sunday night into Monday.



By Tuesday highs will surge again on the back of gusty southerly winds returning us to the mid 80s.



A slight chance of storm will be with us Tuesday night but otherwise the middle of the week looks dry.



We will be near average for our highs on Wednesday before the warmth returns for the end of the work week.



Another system arrives Friday and brings us storm chances into Saturday.