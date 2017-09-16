Crowds gather for races at Atokad Horse Race Track

It was a sure bet today as an age old tradition made new again came back to life. It was off to the races today in South Sioux City.

The Atokad Horse Race Track was back and bigger than ever. Courtesy of Ho-Chunk the free racing event tripled its size this year with three furlong races, 224 yards each..That's in comparison to last year when there was only one race.

The first race was over in the blink of an eye, just 94 seconds for Nicka Jack to cross the finish line. Crowds placed their bets, cheered on their favorite horse and enjoyed food, bouncy houses and face painting.

"South Sioux City Racing and events Center is a non-profit business created to keep the horse racing industry alive in Nebraska and support the other horse racing organizations throughout Nebraska," said Alexcia Boggs, Director of Development south Sioux City, Racing and Events Center Director.

The days activities also included plenty of free pony rides.