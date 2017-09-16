South Dakota tallies 575 yards of offense in win over North Dako - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota tallies 575 yards of offense in win over North Dakota

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - Chris Streveler threw for 290 yards, including a touchdown, and ran in two more scores Saturday to lead South Dakota past North Dakota for a 45-7 win.

Kai Henry also ran in two touchdowns, including a 34-yard run up the middle, and Ben Klett had a 7-yard TD run late in the game as South Dakota notched its first 3-0 season start since 2006.

Streveler was 23-for-30 passing and piled up another 62 yards on the ground. His first touchdown came late in the first quarter as he scrambled around the left end for 7-yard score. He later connected with Shamar Jackson with 10 seconds left in the opening half on a 13-yard touchdown pass and then got his third TD on a 14-yard quarterback draw.

The Coyotes also got a 21-yard field goal from Ryan Weese.

North Dakota (1-2) was held scoreless until the fourth quarter when Travis Toivonen hauled in a 10-yard touchdown throw from Keaton Studsrud.

