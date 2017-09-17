Nebraska's bad loss headlined by Lee's continued struggles

The Tanner Lee era at Nebraska is off to a bad start.



Lee has thrown seven interceptions in three games, including three in Saturday's 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois.

Lee tossed two pick-sixes, that allowed the Huskies to take a 14-0 lead.



Nebraska still had a chance to win the game late, but Lee's last pick, with under two minutes to play, sealed the win for NIU.



Lee's seven interceptions are most in the entire FBS, and Big Red knows they've got problems.

"We were pressing a little bit, making mistakes, and doing uncharacteristic things that we pride ourselves on not doing," said Lee. "It was disappointing, and we just couldn't get out of that hole."

"We're just really bitterly disappointed in losing the game," said head coach Mike Riley. "And I don't want to diminish what Rod Carey and Northern Illinois did. They played a good game. We're not playing good enough on offense right now."

Nebraska opens their Big Ten slate against Rutgers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.