People suffering from ALS have hope for the first time in decades

For the first time in decades, people suffering from ALS have hope.

The Walk to Defeat ALS took place Sunday in Riverside Park in Sioux City. Along with raising money for the disease, a new ALS drug has been approved, the first in more than 20 years. Currently there is no cure for ALS. It is a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Those with ALS eventually lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to paralysis and death within two to five years.

"So this new drug approval is a step in hopefully finding a cure"Extremely excited, what's nice about the drug is that anyone can take it, it doesn't matter where you are in your journey of ALS you can take the drug and it brings a little bit of hope and research into what is going on hopefully getting to a cure," said Development Director, Abbie Peterson, ALS Association, Iowa Chapter.

Event day sign-up was available and they had more than 300 people participating.

The ALS Association Iowa Chapter is hoping to raise $25,000, with the majority of the money staying local.

"86% of the money we raise stays in Iowa to help with our free care services programs, the other 14% goes to our national association for research, advocacy and for public policy," adds Peterson.

Family, friends and supporters got to write the names of those loved, forgotten and those for whom there's hope. The ALS, unofficial mascot, "Hope," even participated in today's walk giving joy and hope for all of those participating.