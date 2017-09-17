A "Walk to End Alzheimer's" was one of the largest walks in Siouxland

One of the largest walks in Siouxland took place Sunday.

As walkers arrived back at the Hilton Garden Inn near the Marina they were treated to the congratulatory sounds of the band and cheerers from East High School.

It was high fives and cheers as hundreds of Siouxlanders young and old participated in the walk to End Alzheimer's. A disease that is steadily growing each year, effecting hundreds of Siouxlanders.

"We need to stop this disease and end Alzheimer's. More and more people are getting involved and want further research done. It is the 6th leading cause of death and and in the top 10 leading causes of death, it is the only one that has no cure or any way to slow the disease down," said Jill Madsen, Siouxland Alzheimer's Association. .

More than 500 people participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.