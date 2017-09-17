A "Walk to End Alzheimer's" was one of the largest walks in Siouxland

Celebrating a century of living today was a very special Siouxland Woman. Mikki Paul is 100 years old and her family wanted to let everyone know how special she is.More >>
It was a sure bet today as an age old tradition made new again came back to life It was off to the races today in South Sioux City.
To celebrate the commencement of the harvest season, Akron, Iowa is bringing in the fall with all things scary.
American Legion Post 186 in Akron is having a Rocking Fighter Jet Scholarship Fundraiser.
