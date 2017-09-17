Iowa defense puts together mean second half in win over North Texas

Iowa held North Texas to just 78 yards in the second half of their 34-14 win on Saturday.

Iowa was able to beat North Texas yesterday, 31-14, to move to 3-0. But the Mean Green played mean, and held a 14-10 lead at the half.



The Hawkeyes have trailed at halftime of every game so far this season.

On Saturday, Iowa's defense took control in the second half, holding North Texas to just 78 yards.



Iowa kept the Mean Green off the scoreboard in the final two quarters, allowing the offense to take over and grab the lead for good.



But, as the Hawks mentioned after the game, the Hawks know the defensive unit has plenty of room for growth.

"We've got things we need to get better at, we recognize it and it's at the forefront," said junior defensive end Parker Hesse. "But a win's a win. You play them all to win. Everyone prepares, and there's nothing that comes easy. If you can go out there and walk away with a W, that's something to be happy about."

"It's very obvious, we still have a lot of work to do right now," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "That's what's in front of us, and I think my biggest concern is that we just have to improve faster."

Iowa is 3-0 for the seventh time under Ferentz. The Hawkeyes host No. 4 Penn State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.