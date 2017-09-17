Storms return to the picture to kick off the work week

Sunday started off on the cool side as lows fell into the 40s across the area with even a couple of 30s!



It turned into a pleasant afternoon though we remained below average with highs in the 60s.



Clouds will be moving in as we move through the evening and by the overnight hours some thundershowers will work their way through the area.



Scattered thundershowers will stay with us Monday especially early on and highs will be in the low 70s.



Southerly flow takes hold Monday night and will push our temperatures above average again Tuesday with winds gusting to 30 mph.



By the evening hours we'll have the chance for some strong storms to work in from the west though they will likely be weakening by the time they reach Siouxland.



Highs stay in the 80s through the week with dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday.



Storm chances look to return by Friday and will be with us through the weekend.