Detour to start Monday on portion of Singing Hills Boulevard

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Some drivers going through Sioux city may have to take a detour starting Monday. 

Singing Hills Boulevard will be closed from South York Street to South Lewis Boulevard. 

The Union Pacific Railroad and the Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the rail crossing surface and roadway approaches west of South Lewis Boulevard.

The closure starts Monday morning and is expected to be finished Friday.

There will be a detour using South York Street, Donner Avenue and South Lewis Boulevard.

A four-way stop will be used at the intersection of South Lewis Boulevard and Donner Avenue while this work is underway.

