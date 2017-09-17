Iowa collecting data linked to defunding Planned Parenthood - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa collecting data linked to defunding Planned Parenthood

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

A state agency is collecting data to better understand whether the Iowa Legislature's move to cut funding for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers is resulting in less access to reproductive health care.

Iowa Department of Human Services officials have told lawmakers the agency has been compiling data on its state-run family planning program since it took effect in July.

The analysis follows a decision by the Legislature's Republican majority to forgo federal funding and instead spend about $3.1 million in state money on a family planning program that excludes clinics affiliated with abortion services.

Even before the state's actions, no federal or state dollars were spent on abortions in Iowa.

Wendy Rickman, a top DHS administrator, says a new workgroup will meet within weeks to figure out how to interpret the information the agency gathers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.