Iowa collecting data linked to defunding Planned Parenthood

A state agency is collecting data to better understand whether the Iowa Legislature's move to cut funding for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers is resulting in less access to reproductive health care.



Iowa Department of Human Services officials have told lawmakers the agency has been compiling data on its state-run family planning program since it took effect in July.



The analysis follows a decision by the Legislature's Republican majority to forgo federal funding and instead spend about $3.1 million in state money on a family planning program that excludes clinics affiliated with abortion services.

Even before the state's actions, no federal or state dollars were spent on abortions in Iowa.



Wendy Rickman, a top DHS administrator, says a new workgroup will meet within weeks to figure out how to interpret the information the agency gathers.