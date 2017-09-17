Neligh, NE man could face additional abuse charges

A Neligh, Nebraska man already facing multiple sexual assault charges in two counties could have more tacked on.

51-year old Darryl Lierman faces three counts of of conspiracy to commit child abuse, and two counts of sexual assault of a child in Madison County.

He faces multiple charges of child abuse and sexual assaults of a child in Antelope County.

Now prosecutors in Antelope have filed motions to add a third degree sexual assault charge and child abuse.

Court documents say the charges are related to a child Lierman was alleged to have assaulted almost 10 years ago.

Lierman was tried in 2011 on sexual assault charges and acquitted by a jury.

Lierman will be in court in Madison County on September 22 for his arraignment.