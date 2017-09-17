USD offense explodes in win over North Dakota

South Dakota ran for 285 yards in their 45-7 win over North Dakota on Saturday.

Last season, the South Dakota football team went up to Grand Forks and lost to North Dakota in overtime, after blowing a 20-point lead.



Saturday was sweet, sweet revenge for the Coyotes, who flexed their muscle in a 45-7 win over those same Skyhawks.

The Coyotes dominated every aspect of the game against 10th-ranked UND.

USD had 33 first downs to the Skyhawks' 11, and put up 575 yards of offense, more than double what North Dakota had.



A ton of that production game on the ground, where the Coyotes ran for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

"When we started running the ball there, there were some huge holes," said senior quarterback Chris Streveler. "I'm sure Kai can attest to that. The o-line did a great job today. They played awesome."

"For that group, they had a dominant performance today," said head coach Bob Nielson. "When you rush the ball against one of the best rushing defenses in the country, for almost 300 yards, that starts up front."

South Dakota has a bye this weekend - before going on the road to Western Illinois on September 30th.