Active tropics continue as Jose, Maria pose possible threats to US

The hurricane season has already been the most active one for the United States in over a decade.



Two major hurricanes, Harvey and Irma, made landfall in Texas and Florida respectively.



Now two more hurricanes are posing a threat to the US.



Hurricane Jose will be tracking off the east coast through the next few days.



While the center of the storm will remain offshore, rain bands will impact coastal regions and rip currents will be possible.



Tropical Storm Watches are in effect from North Carolina north to New England.



Meanwhile Maria became a hurricane Sunday and looks to become a major hurricane in the next few days.



Its track will take it over areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Irma recently.



It is too early to tell if Maria will hit the United States but it definitely bears watching.