Miracle riders begin their journey to raise awareness for CMN

The CMN Miracle Riders are getting ready to take off on a 12 day journey along Route 66.

Siouxland's "Miracle Riders" are at it again.

Monday riders took off from Sioux City and will travel nearly 5,000 miles in just 12 days along route 66.

Their mission is to raise $50,000 for Unity-Point Health St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

The group left this morning at 8:30 from Thompson Electric Company.

Follow their journey here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/318371/ride-for-miracles

Donate to CMN here: https://www.helpmakemiracles.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=2443