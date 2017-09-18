More unsettled conditions for Siouxland

After a cool and rather overcast Sunday, conditions will be quite similar to start off the workweek.



A warm front is continuing to lift through the region and with that, scattered thundershowers will be with us through the morning hours into the early afternoon.



Some heavier downpours are possible to make sure you stay aware. Temperatures will be staying in the 70s with some of us not even making it out of the 60s.



We'll feel the effect of the warm front tomorrow though with highs surging back into the upper 70s and 80s. The trailing cold front moves in Tuesday night and with that a few thunderstorms are possible with the best chances in South Dakota.



Some of these could turn severe with the primary concern being damaging winds but some spotty hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Highs still remain above average for our Wednesday with upper 70s to lower 80s expected.



