Maria strengthens to Cat 3 hurricane

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it headed toward the Caribbean.



Maria on Monday was "rapidly" intensifying into a major hurricane. The eye is expected to move through the Leeward Islands later Monday. The storm's center was about 60 miles east of Martinique, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.



The storm is on a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Hurricane warnings were posted for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique.

Maria continues to intensify. Now a major hurricane w/ 120 mph winds. Get the latest update here: https://t.co/EStvB6AcrZ pic.twitter.com/izEql3PwQi — NWS (@NWS) September 18, 2017